Saturday snow chance, windy weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday starts off with plenty of sunshine in Denver and along the Front Range.

In Denver, a cold front will arrive late in the afternoon, so temperatures will quickly fall from the 40s to near freezing by early evening. There will also be a period of snow showers from early evening until just before midnight.

Some snow will develop in the Colorado mountains during the afternoon and could create travel problems along Interstate 70 by the evening, with several inches of accumulation expected.

Right now, totals look to range from little to none over the northern Front Range to less than an inch in the city by late at night. There could be one- to two-inch totals across the southern Denver suburbs heading down to Monument Hill.

Sunday through Tuesday will be dry and mainly sunny. Sunday will be cool — about 40 degrees — followed by much warmer 50s Monday and Tuesday.

We are tracking another chance for snow on Wednesday into early Thursday along with colder 30s returning again. At this time, accumulation looks likely. The question remains: how much? Details of final snow amounts should start to unfold over the weekend.