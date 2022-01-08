Saturday snow chance, chilly sunshine Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — A quick-moving cold front will bring some snow to the mountains and south of the city towards the Palmer Divide today.

The mountains will see snow throughout the day with totals of 3 to 6 inches and gusty winds. Roads will be slick by the afternoon and evening so drive carefully. The central mountains and foothills will see around 1-3 inches and areas south of the metro lighter accumulation between one-half to 1 inch.

Highs will be seasonally chilly with breezy winds so if headed to the Broncos game, dress warm!

Sunday the skies will clear out with cooler temperatures in the upper 30s.

As we begin the next work week, highs will be above average in the lower 50s with a dry start to the week. We’re keeping an eye on a possible system that moves in on Thursday and could bring more snow to the mountains and maybe a shower to the Front Range.