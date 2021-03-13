Saturday morning update: Snow moving onto Front Range; becomes widespread this afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — Don’t let your guard down, as we’re still on track to get some big totals around the region, measured in feet.

Overnight, the latest data continues to point to Denver picking up 18″-24″ of snow by the time this long-duration storm concludes late Sunday night.

The foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties could easily get 3 to 4 feet of snow with some spots potentially seeing even more.

Despite snow developing later Saturday, heavy at times, roads will remain just wet until sunset, but will quickly become snow-covered and quite treacherous thereafter.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) hints that major interstate thoroughfares may be shut down for a duration if they become “too slippery” to be considered safe for travelers.

In previous systems, we’ve seen sections of the Interstate 70 mountain corridor and I-25 Gap Project south of Castle Rock close. This could mean skiers are stuck for a while if trying to make it back to the Denver area after a weekend of fresh snow.

Keep in mind that this will be a heavy, wet snow, so tree limbs will be weighed down and power outages could result. Snow with high water content — like we’ll see this weekend — is heavy to shovel and will make roads much more slick. This means it’ll be important to pace yourself in both clearing the snow from your driveway and sidewalk, and attempting to navigate the roads — something not recommended after 5 p.m.

This is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Weekend with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until early Monday morning.