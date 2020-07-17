Saturday heat followed by Sunday showers

DENVER (KDVR) — The heat will be on Saturday with highs in Denver reaching the upper 90s. There will be some afternoon clouds and only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible to provide relief.

A weak cold front will arrive early on Sunday taking temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. There will also be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some areas could receive decent rain showers.

In the wake of that cold front, we will only be in the mid- to upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday along with a continued chance for more late-day showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will return to the low 90s for the remainder of next week as the chance for rain drys out.