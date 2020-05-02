Saturday forecast offers thunderstorms, seasonal temps

Temperatures will drop closer to average as we head through the first weekend of May. On Saturday, expect highs to hit the upper 60s-70s across the Front Rangge, with 50-60s in the High Country.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, specifically along and east of I-25 and along the Eastern Plains. The risk for severe weather is low, but strong wind, lightning and small hail will be possible with any storms that form today.

Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday, May 2nd

Sunday will be warmer, with highs back into the 70-80s for the Front Range. The chance of scattered thunderstorms will once again return, but fewer storms are expected overall.

Our active weather pattern will continue on Monday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms expected. Temperatures will remain above average as we start the new week, with highs in the 70-80s.

Highs will drop into the mid-60s Tuesday through Friday as conditions dry out. Expect plenty of sunshine through the middle of the work week, with a slight chance for a thunderstorm by Friday.