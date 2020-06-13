Saturday forecast includes high fire danger, afternoon storms

Temperatures will remain hot as we head through the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s along the Front Range, 70-80s across the High Country. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Some storms will be strong to potentially severe, producing strong wind and hail. A few storms will linger into the overnight hours and clear out by Sunday morning.

Severe weather concerns for Saturday

Sunday will be the quieter day of the two this weekend as skies remain mostly sunny. It will be breezy at times, keeping fire danger high statewide. Red Flag Warnings are in effect throughout the state as wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour will be possible. Temperatures will remain warmer than average, with highs in the 90s-100s across the Front Range.

This quiet and dry weather pattern will linger into the new work week, with highs staying in the upper 80s and lower 90s each afternoon. We’ll watch for a disturbance moving in Thursday and Friday, bringing a few isolated thunderstorms possible towards the end of the week.