Saturday forecast includes 90s, sunny and dry weather

The unseasonably warm stretch of weather will continue heading into the weekend. Highs today will return to the 90s with a mixture of sun and clouds. Strong wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour will be possible, keeping fire danger high across the state.

Forecast highs for Saturday, July 11th

Sunday will be the warmer day of the two, as highs get closer to the triple digits across the Front Range. Expect 70-80s across the high country. A weak disturbance will bring in a slight chance for a shower during the afternoon and evening hours. The risk for severe weather on Sunday remains low, with any storm producing strong wind, hail and frequent lightning.

The weather pattern heading into the new work week will stay hot, with highs in the 90-100s for eastern Colorado, 70-80s across the mountains. We’ll notice a slight increase in moisture, with a low 10 to 20% chance of a shower every afternoon.