Saturday evening snow, sunshine on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Some extra clouds will linger overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday afternoon as highs make it into the mid-40s.

A quick-moving system will bring some snow to the mountains and south of the city towards the Palmer Divide. The mountains will see snow throughout the day, with areas south and just east of Denver seeing the snow between 3 p.m .and 7 p.m. Accumulations south of the metro area can range between one-half to 1 inch after the sunsets, with the foothills picking up 1 to 2 inches. Our mountain towns and backcountry can see more, with a range of 3 to 5 inches.

Sunday the skies will clear out with cooler temperatures in the upper 30s. As we begin the next work week, highs will be above average in the lower 50s with a dry start to the week. We’re keeping an eye on a possible system that moves in on Thursday and could bring more snow to the mountains and maybe a shower to the Front Range.