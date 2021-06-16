Relief from the heat is on the way along with chances for needed rain

DENVER (KDVR) — Cloud cover moving across the area did provide some shade helping to take the edge off another hot day. We did break the record high of 96 set in 2020 just after noon.

Tomorrow will bring similar conditions with morning sunshine followed by afternoon clouds providing some shade in areas. The record Thursday is 98 set in 2012. We look to tie it.

Temperatures will finally start to lower into the upper 80s with scattered storms back in the afternoon forecast on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will bring the best chance for rain thanks to an approaching cold front. Highs will dip into the lower 80s then even cooler 70s on Monday.

We will dry out for the remainder of next week and temperatures will heat again into the low 90s.