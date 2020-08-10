Relief from heat ahead but it doesn’t last long

A weak cold front arrives overnight into Monday and will bring a drop in temperatures of about 10 degrees. So, rather than being in the upper 90s and close to record levels we will be in the upper 80s and closer to seasonal levels. There could also be a shower or thunderstorm possible late on Monday thanks to the cold front, but most places will stay dry.

We quickly heat back into the low 90s on Tuesday with only a stray shower possible. The remainder of the work week looks to stay dry and hot with afternoon readings in the low to mid 90s each day.

A return chance for showers and thunderstorms is possible again over the weekend. Right now the chance is low. However, there are a few signs in the forecast that we might be able to raise those rain chances as the week progresses…we certainly could use the rain!