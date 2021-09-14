Refreshing Tuesday with 70s and isolated afternoon t-storms; hot 90s surge back

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a cold front on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a 30% chance of t-storms, mainly in the afternoon across the Front Range. Expect highs around 79 degrees.

The normal high right now in Denver is 81.

The mountains can expect a 40% chance of rain/t-storms with some gusty wind and cooler highs in the 60s and 70s.

It will be drier Wednesday-Sunday. High pressure returns and so does the heat. Front Range highs surge back to 90 degrees.

Fall Color update: Peak color occurs the last two weeks of September in the Central and Northern Mountains.