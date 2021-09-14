Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Refreshing Tuesday with 70s and isolated afternoon t-storms; hot 90s surge back

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a cold front on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a 30% chance of t-storms, mainly in the afternoon across the Front Range. Expect highs around 79 degrees.

The normal high right now in Denver is 81.

The mountains can expect a 40% chance of rain/t-storms with some gusty wind and cooler highs in the 60s and 70s.

It will be drier Wednesday-Sunday. High pressure returns and so does the heat. Front Range highs surge back to 90 degrees.

Fall Color update: Peak color occurs the last two weeks of September in the Central and Northern Mountains.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories