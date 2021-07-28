Record-tying high of 98 degrees Wednesday; Monsoon surge this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a record-tying high of 98 degrees in Denver and across the Front Range on Wednesday. The existing record is 98 set in 1876. Expect another day of smoky sunshine.

The mountains will start dry then watch for a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms and smoky sunshine. Highs will be in the 80s.

Highs on Thursday will be back in the 90s again with smoky sunshine.

A monsoon surge arrives in Colorado on Friday-Sunday. There will be higher chances for rain and thunderstorms in the mountains and Front Range. Flash flooding and Glenwood Canyon closures will be likely.

In Denver, on Saturday-Sunday, rain/t-storm chances increase to 80%. It could be wet in the mornings and afternoons with cooler highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.