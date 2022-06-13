DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a record-tying high on Monday of 99 degrees. The old record was set in 2006. It will be sunny, dry, and those conditions will create high wildfire danger. Afternoon winds will gust 15-35 mph.

The mountains will start sunny then could see an afternoon/evening t-storm as the cold front approaches. Highs will be in the 70s.

A cold front races across Denver and the Front Range tonight into Tuesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday drop into the mid-80s, which will be about a 15-degree temperature drop. We are also including a 10% chance for an afternoon t-storm.

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the upper 80s. The hotter days return on Thursday through Sunday with highs in the 90s.

It looks like some moisture from the south will move into Colorado’s mountains on Saturday and Sunday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the moisture resembles a monsoonal flow.