Record low start with another storm system inbound; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting air temperatures below zero this morning in Denver and across the Front Range and Eastern Plains. We set a new record low of -16 in Denver on Monday morning. The old record was -10 from 1903. Wind Chill Advisories are also in effect this morning.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for the cold temperatures this morning.

Skies will go sunny to partly sunny today with highs around 20 degrees.

The mountains start below zero then hit the teens and 20s this afternoon with snow developing. This storm system delivers 4-8 inches tonight into Tuesday morning. Snow tapers off Tuesday afternoon.

Snow lingers across the Central and Northern Mountains on Wednesday and Thursday with additional snow accumulation.

It’s possible we will see accumulating snow in Denver and the Foothills between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Drier for the weekend in Denver with 50 degrees, but the Mountains continue to get snowfall.

Snow forecast by Tuesday afternoon.