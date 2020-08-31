Record hot August ends with a cooler start to September

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — This was a hot August with 26 days at 90 degrees or higher and one day at 100 degrees. All that heat made this August the hottest on record for Denver. And, it was also one of the warmest summers (June through August) coming in second to 2012 which was the hottest summer ever recorded here.

We will have a few showers and even a thunderstorm or two this evening in metro Denver. A few showers could linger past midnight.

We welcome September with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the 70s.

The rest of the week and the Labor Day weekend all look dry. Temperatures will swing daily from upper 70s and low 80s to upper 80s at times. We have one more hot 90 degree day coming on Saturday to kick off the holiday weekend.

