DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday night will be in the mild lows and mainly clear skies in Denver. High heat is here for Labor Day with temperatures in the upper 90s. The current record high for Monday is 101 degrees, which is also the hottest temperature recorded in September and the latest 100-degree day on record. Mostly sunny skies are expected with an afternoon breeze.

Tuesday and Wednesday have highs in the mid-90s that also match the current record highs. Sunshine and dry conditions are in the forecast for the middle of the week. Highs on Thursday are also in the upper 90s, above the current record high of 94 degrees.

Friday has some relief from the heat, but it’s still warm in the middle 80s with the small chance for a late-day shower. Saturday also has a small chance for a storm with highs in the middle 80s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday keeps some extra clouds, but it’ll be dry with above-average highs in the upper 80s.