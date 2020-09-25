Record high Friday ahead of cold front Sunday with 30 degree drop

DENVER (KDVR) — We will tie or set another record high today. It will be 91 degrees in Denver. The record is 91 degrees set in 1998. This would be our 76th trip into the 90s this year (a record).

It will be an otherwise dry day across Colorado with light to moderate smoke concentrations.

High wildfire danger today and Saturday. Dry, hot, and windy conditions across the mountains and Foothills.

Mountain highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s today and Saturday.

We could tie/set another record high on Saturday in Denver. The record is 90 degrees set in 2010.

A strong cold front arrives around 10 a.m. on Sunday. We will set an early high of 61 degrees on Sunday then temperatures will fall into the 50s. 20% chance of rain. Partly to mostly cloudy.

Broncos Game forecast: Cloudy skies, a few sprinkles, gusty wind, and with temperatures falling into the 50s. Take a warm sweater and jacket.

Monday looks cool in the 50s and 60s and clearing. 30s at night.

Sunday Futurecast (Future satellite & radar). Meteorologist Chris Tomer.