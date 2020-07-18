Record heat Saturday, cooler days ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — A record high from 2019 and 1998 was tied for July 18th when DIA’s temperature hit 99 degrees Saturday afternoon.

99° (so far) Saturday afternoon ties Denver's existing record from 2019 and 1998. pic.twitter.com/2iCyImxxZm — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 18, 2020

The weather pattern is about to shift to more of a seasonal one as we track a series of cool fronts to impact the region.

Saturday evening will see a few storms, mostly over the high country and a few over the northeastern plains where the first cool front moves in.

That area of cooler air will spill into Denver for Sunday, and will bring some higher humidity with it. Temperatures will be roughly ten degrees cooler, not only in the city but for much of Eastern Colorado.

With higher humidity, thunderstorms are more likely Sunday than what formed Saturday. The northeastern quarter of the state, near the metro areas too, will have the highest chance of storms from midday Sunday through the evening.

Gardeners beware: Watch out for some thunderstorms to become damaging as they form strong wind and hail from the mountains to the plains, gaining strength as they move east. The most likely area for hail or wind damage will be east and northeast of Denver.

Damaging thunderstorms are possible Sunday as higher humidity returns to CO & temperatures cool a bit. The northeastern plains are more likely to have large hail & wind over 60 mph versus the metro area, but those in the city shouldn't discount the hail & wind threat either. pic.twitter.com/piidP2LMAa — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 18, 2020

Those with outdoor plans Sunday, be mindful of the lightning threat which develops just as soon as you see those cloud towers begin to grow beginning in the late morning.

The workweek will be seasonal, temperatures hovering near 90 degrees daily with daily thunderstorm chances. The most likely day for rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is the time of year when Denver is normally around 90 degrees with daily storms. Late July and early August are, on average, a wet season for the city and much of the state. Although we see higher storm chances this year, we are likely to remain drier than an average July and August.