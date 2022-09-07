DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s high temperature hit 99 degrees Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record high of 95 degrees. More record heat is on the way for Thursday. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday.

Along with the heat, air quality will be poor Wednesday night and Thursday because of high amounts of ground-level ozone and wildfire smoke from the northwest U.S.

Temperatures will reach around 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday. The record high for the day is 94 degrees. There will be sunshine, dry weather and hazy skies once again.

Another heat advisory has been issued for metro Denver, the northern Front Range, and the northeast Eastern Plains from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The thickest wildfire smoke on Thursday will be on Colorado’s Eastern Plains.

A cold front will begin to push into Colorado on Thursday night. Winds will increase as temperatures quickly drop.

High temperatures will only reach the 70s on Friday with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Saturday will be even cooler with highs in the 60s and a 40% chance for rain showers.

Dry weather will return on Sunday and Monday with temperatures reaching the temperatures again on Monday. Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday.