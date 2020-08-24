Record heat Monday, highs near 100 degrees; Air Quality Warning continues

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver currently has some of the worst air quality in the world when compared to major cities. Why? Multiple layers of smoke from Colorado’s wildfires and also from California’s. Ozone and other pollutants are also present. Air quality warnings continue Monday.

When will it improve? Rain could help wash some of the smoke out of the air and right now our best chance is on Friday. If not then, another cold front arrives Sunday-Monday.

It will be 98 degrees today in Denver and across the Front Range. The record is 98 set in 2011.

We’ll hit 98 on Tuesday as well. Record is 99 degrees.

The mountains will also be warmer than normal in the 70s and 80s.

Both the mountains the Front Range could see a 10 percentchance of a dry, gusty afternoon t-storm.

Percentages increase on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday afternoon, and Friday afternoon. Friday looks like our best chance for actual rain.

High temps cool-down later this week into the 80s.

We currently stand at 63 90-degree days in 2020. This places us in 2nd place on the all-time list of most 90-degree days. #1 is 73 days in 2012.

Smoke outlook for Monday, 8/24/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.