DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures could hit 100 degrees some places this weekend including Denver which would be a new record high.

A heat advisory has been issued today for Denver and northeast Colorado from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Along with the heat we also have poor air quality so limit time outdoors this afternoon, make sure to hydrate and take breaks in the shade.

Sunday will be just as hot with a forecast high of 99 degrees. There will be a passing isolated storms for the afternoon.

A cold front moves in with scattered storms on Monday so cooler, more seasonal 80s through Tuesday.

Hot and dry weather is back midweek into next weekend.