Record heat Friday at 99 degrees; Cold front Saturday delivers 80s

DENVER (KDVR) — We hit 102 degrees in Denver on Thursday. I’m forecasting 99 degrees on Friday, breaking the record of 98 set in 1989.

Lots of sunshine with a 10% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty t-storm.

The mountains start dry and sunny, then watch for a 10% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s.

A cold front hits the Front Range and Eastern Plains on Saturday around 9 a.m. Clouds increase with a 10-20% chance of a rain shower or t-storm. Highs drop 15 degrees to 85.

Drier, sunny, stable on Sunday in the upper 80s.

Monday to Wednesday looks hotter in the low to mid 90s with 20% chances for afternoon t-storms on Tuesday to Wednesday.

All-Star Game Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. starts at 90 degrees, then falls through the 80s. Mostly dry with a 20% chance of an afternoon t-storm then clearing.