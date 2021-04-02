Record heat for Easter in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will be warmer this weekend than since early November, so warm the city will set a record high Sunday.

The quiet weather pattern of the late week continues until Tuesday.

So quiet, in fact, that temperatures are not only much warmer than average (near 60 degrees) but will be near record territory Saturday through Monday.

Record high temperatures for the next three days are 78, 76 and 82 degrees respectively.

Should Denver hit 80 degrees Sunday and/or Monday it would be for the first time since October 14, 2020.

Starting Tuesday a system will drift through the region to decrease temperatures, still warmer than average, and provide some hints of rainfall.