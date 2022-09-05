DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting highs in the upper 90s through Thursday, which is about 10 to 12 degrees above normal for Denver.

The record highs are in jeopardy for these days:

Tuesday’s record high is 97 degrees set back in 2020. The forecast high is 98 degrees.

Wednesday’s record high is 95 degrees set in 2013. The forecast high is 98 degrees.

Thursday’s record high is 94 degrees set in 1959. The forecast high is 97 degrees.

Skies will be mainly sunny each of those days, and you may notice some wildfire smoke along the Front Range especially on Thursday. The wind across Colorado will be coming out of the north and will drift in smoke from fires buring to our northwest.

A cold front arrives Thursday night which will push the smoke away. By Friday, that front will dip our temperatures into the 80s and provide relief from the heat. It will also bring some needed rain showers.

More rain is expected on Saturday with highs only in the low 70s! Your Sunday looks dry and in the 80s.