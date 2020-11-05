Record heat continues; Windy weekend cold front with mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — For the third straight day we will set a record high in Denver. We are forecasting 77 degrees in Denver, the record is 77 set in 2009. The normal high right now is 57 degrees.

The mountains stay sunny and dry today with abnormally warm highs in the 50s and 60s. Wildfire danger is increasing.

Friday is similar but with more high cloudiness.

A weekend storm system delivers gusty wind by Saturday afternoon, 25-50 mph across the Front Range and Eastern Plains. 30-70 mph in the Mountains especially above treeline. High wildfire danger.

The best chance for mountain snow is Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. 2-6 inches in the Central and Northern mountains. Lingering snow on Sunday before a second storm system arrives late Sunday through Monday night.

Heavier totals in the San Juan Mountains. 1-2 feet over Wolf Creek Pass and Silverton.

We are not expecting any snow in Denver this weekend. Maybe a brief rain shower early Sunday. But, snow showers are possible with the second part of this storm on Monday-Tuesday. Colder highs in the 30s and 40s.

Additional 1-4 inches in the Central and Northern Mountains Monday-Tuesday.

Forecast snowfall by Sunday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.