Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Record heat continues; Weekend cold front delivers mountain snow

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another record high today at 76 degrees in Denver.  The existing record is 76 set in 1915.  We also set a record tying high on Tuesday at 79 (and a record “warm low” at 48).

We stay dry with increasing wildfire danger through Saturday.  Mostly sunny.

The mountains stay dry and sunny through Saturday morning.  Then wind increases as a cold front approaches.  Best chance for snow is Saturday night through Sunday. 

This is not a major snowstorm for the Central and Northern Moutnains.  2-6 inches of accumulation by Sunday night at most ski areas.  Heavier snow for the Southern Mountains where 12″ could fall at Wolf Creek and Silverton.

Wind gusts Saturday-Sunday 30-60mph with highest gusts above treeline.

In Denver, mostly dry Staurday and windy with high wildfire danger.  Highs around 70.  Chance for rain showers early Sunday.  Gusts 20-45mph.  Highs falling thorugh the 50s.

A second smaller storm system slides through Monday-Tuesday.  Best chance for snow in Denver is Monday night into Tuesday morning, 1 inch of accumulation possible.  Colder highs in the 30s.

Drier on Wednesday.

Forecast snow accumulation by Sunday 5pm.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories