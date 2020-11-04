Record heat continues; Weekend cold front delivers mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another record high today at 76 degrees in Denver. The existing record is 76 set in 1915. We also set a record tying high on Tuesday at 79 (and a record “warm low” at 48).

We stay dry with increasing wildfire danger through Saturday. Mostly sunny.

The mountains stay dry and sunny through Saturday morning. Then wind increases as a cold front approaches. Best chance for snow is Saturday night through Sunday.

This is not a major snowstorm for the Central and Northern Moutnains. 2-6 inches of accumulation by Sunday night at most ski areas. Heavier snow for the Southern Mountains where 12″ could fall at Wolf Creek and Silverton.

Wind gusts Saturday-Sunday 30-60mph with highest gusts above treeline.

In Denver, mostly dry Staurday and windy with high wildfire danger. Highs around 70. Chance for rain showers early Sunday. Gusts 20-45mph. Highs falling thorugh the 50s.

A second smaller storm system slides through Monday-Tuesday. Best chance for snow in Denver is Monday night into Tuesday morning, 1 inch of accumulation possible. Colder highs in the 30s.

Drier on Wednesday.

Forecast snow accumulation by Sunday 5pm. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.