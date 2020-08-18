Record heat continues Tuesday, with a high near 100; Fire Weather Watches

DENVER (KDVR) — We set a record high on Monday and we will do it again Tuesday. It will be 98 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The record high today is 98 set in 2013.

Smoke will not be as thick today across Interstate 25 as winds shift to more of a northerly direction. That said, an Air Quality Warning remains in effect for multiple pollutants.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Foothills and High Mountains.

The Mountains can expect smoky sunshine with a slight 10 percent chance of afternoon dry lightning. Hot highs in the 70s and 80s. Each day is running about 10 degrees above normal.

Wednesday afternoon holds our “best” chance for afternoon t-storms at 20-30%. However, dry lightning is possible.

Thursday afternoon features a 20% thunderstorm chance. Hot highs in the 90s continue.

Drier Friday-Sunday, lower thunderstorm chances. 90s roll on.

No big rain chances.

Alerts for Tuesday 8/18/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Smoke outlook Tuesday 8/18/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.