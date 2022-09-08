DENVER (KDVR) – Thursday will be another Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with record-breaking heat in Denver with highs nearing triple digits.

Highs in the metro are will be in the upper 90s with areas in the eastern plains topping out in the lower triple digits. Clouds arrive in the afternoon with some breezier winds and that will provide some relief from the heat.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. with smoke and haze across the Front Range.

Cooler temperatures are back for Friday afternoon with highs only in the middle 70s! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a light breeze. More clouds are here for the start of the weekend and with small afternoon shower chances, highs will only reach the lower 60s!

Sunday rounds out the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and clearing skies. Sunshine is here for Monday afternoon and highs are back in the middle 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday add a few clouds with highs hovering in the middle 80s. There are also some small chances for showers or storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.