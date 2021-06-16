Record Heat: Back-to-back days in the 100s; Cold front Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 100 degrees in Denver and across the Front Range on Wednesday. That makes it two consecutive 100-degree days, which is rare. The only fly in the ointment is afternoon high clouds and a 10% chance of a dry gusty t-storm that could hold temperatures down.

Denver could hit another record high on Wednesday. The record high is 96 degrees, set in 2020.

The normal high right now in Denver is 83.

The mountains stay hot and mostly dry with only a 10% chance of an afternoon dry gusty t-storm. Highs will be in the 80s.

On Thursday we’ll tie the record high at 98 degrees in Denver.

A cold front hits on Friday. Front Range highs drop into the upper 80s. 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Saturday-Sunday start dry with 10-20% chances for afternoon t-storms.

Another cold front hits on Monday dropping us into the low 80s.