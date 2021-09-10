Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Record heat again Friday; Storm chances return this weekend

Weather Forecast

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are expected to climb near 97 degrees in Denver Friday afternoon. Colorado will stay dry throughout Friday with more wildfire smoke and poor air quality.

The record high for Sept. 10 is 93 degrees.

Another Air Quality Alert is in place on the Front Range through 4 p.m.

Temperatures will cool into the low 90s on Saturday with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s on Sunday with another chance for isolated storms.

Temperatures will reach the 90s again on Monday with dry weather. A big cooldown moves in by Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

