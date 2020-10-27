Record cold Tuesday to warm and dry for Halloween

DENVER (KDVR) — We broke a record low this morning in Denver (DIA). The temperature dropped to 8 degrees breaking the old record of 11 degrees set in 1925.

Many mountain towns are minus 5 to minus 20 this morning. By afternoon, sunshine and highs in the 20s.

In Denver and across the Front Range we will see sunshine today and highs of 35-40 degrees.

The normal high right now in Denver is 61 degrees.

We are in for a long, dry stretch, unfortunately. High pressure moves in and hangs tough for 10-14 days. This is something we’ve seen frequently over the last few months.

Halloween forecast: Dry, sunny 63 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Overnight low around 34.