Record cold Tuesday to warm and dry for Halloween

DENVER (KDVR) — We broke a record low this morning in Denver (DIA).  The temperature dropped to 8 degrees breaking the old record of 11 degrees set in 1925.

Many mountain towns are minus 5 to minus 20 this morning.  By afternoon, sunshine and highs in the 20s.

In Denver and across the Front Range we will see sunshine today and highs of 35-40 degrees.

The normal high right now in Denver is 61 degrees.

We are in for a long, dry stretch, unfortunately.  High pressure moves in and hangs tough for 10-14 days.  This is something we’ve seen frequently over the last few months.

Halloween forecast: Dry, sunny 63 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  Overnight low around 34.

