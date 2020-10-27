Record cold to follow snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow continues to fall across portions of southern Colorado while it has ended in Denver and northern areas. The snow was exactly what we needed to help with wildfires and drought. The totals were impressive especially in mountain areas.

And, the cold has been record-setting. We only reached a high in the teens Monday in Denver. That breaks the old coldest high temperature of 31 set in 1923.

Under clear skies tonight we are expecting morning lows on Tuesday to reach the single digits. The record cold low on Tuesday in Denver is 11 set in 1925. We will break it.

We will be dry and sunny through the weekend with a warming trend that gets us back in the 60s.

Halloween is looking dry with trick-or-treat temperatures in the low 50s to mid 40s.