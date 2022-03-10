DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit minus 7 degrees on Thursday morning in Denver, breaking the previous record low of minus 3 degrees set in 1932.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Denver is done with the snow, but the Palmer Divide could see a dusting of snow during the evening rush hour.

One more wave of snow hits southern Colorado midday into the afternoon with 1-8 inches of new snow accumulation. Snow will hit Colorado Springs with another inch of accumulation during the evening commute.

Inches of total snow by 11pm Thursday.

Skies will clear on Friday with sunshine and highs in the 40s.

It will be sunny and warmer this weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

A fast moving wave of snow hits the mountains late Sunday through Monday with a few inches of new snow. This storm will miss Denver.

Tuesday looks abnormally warm with highs near 70 degrees.