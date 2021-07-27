Record breaking heat Wednesday, monsoon returns by weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday will be another hot, hazy, and dry day in Colorado. The forecast high in Denver is 98 degrees and the record high on Wednesday is also 98 set in 1876.

Some places on the Front Range could make it to the triple digits Wednesday afternoon for the second time this July.

Thursday will stay hot with only a 10% chance of an isolated storm.

Storm chances will start to go up on Friday as the monsoon makes its way back to the Front Range. It will be a very wet weekend ahead in Denver with storm chances going up to 60% on Saturday and Sunday.

High rain chances and cloud cover will keep temperatures cooler through the weekend and into next week.