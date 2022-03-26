DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds push in tonight, keeping lows mild in the lower 40s with a slowing wind.

Sunday has a mix of sun and clouds as winds will be lighter. Temperatures climb to the 80-degree mark, making it the first time we’ll hit 80 degrees in March since 2017.

The current record high for Sunday is 78 degrees, set in 1988.

The warm weather sticks around for the start of the workweek too, with highs in the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be mild as highs reach the lower 60s with building clouds. Rain moves into the metro area in the late afternoon and can switch to snow overnight. That system lingers and can provide light snow and rain showers through the first half of Wednesday. Temperatures in the middle of the week will be in the lower 50s.

Clouds linger on Thursday with highs staying below average in the 50s. Clouds build back across the area on Friday as rain and snow push in later in the day. That can stick around overnight and into early Saturday. Saturday sees clearing skies and highs in the middle 50s.