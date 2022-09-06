DENVER (KDVR) — After a hot holiday weekend in Denver, more heat is on the way for the next few days.

There is potential to break the record high temperature on Wednesday and Thursday. The record for Tuesday was broken with a new high of 98 degrees.

Wednesday will be just as hot with a forecast high temperature in the upper 90s. Due to the heat, Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

A heat advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday for metro Denver and the Front Range. The National Weather Service reminds everyone to practice heat safety by taking breaks, drinking lots of water and wearing light clothing.

The record high will likely be broken on Wednesday and currently stands at 95 degrees set in 2013. There will be poor air quality along with the heat from wildfire smoke and high ozone levels.

Thursday will be just as hot as Wednesday with a high in the upper 90s. Both days will be sunny and dry.

A cold front will finally swing through Friday night dropping high temperatures to the 80s on Friday and the 60s on Saturday. There will be a 10% chance for rain on Friday with better chances on Saturday.

Dry and warm weather will return by Sunday and into next week.