Record-breaking heat: First 100 degree day Tuesday; Cold front Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 100 degrees in Denver and across the Front Range on Tuesday. That breaks the daily record high of 97 set in 1993. Expect sunny skies, smoke, and poor air quality.

This is our first trip to 100 degrees in Denver so far this year. The earliest 100 degree day occurred June 11, 2013. Last year we had two 100 degree days.

The mountains can expect smoky sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday in Denver hit 99 degrees – both are record highs. The normal high right now is 82.

A cold front hits on Friday and drops Front Range highs into the upper 80s. There will be a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Saturday-Sunday feature highs in the upper 80s and 20% chances of afternoon t-storms.