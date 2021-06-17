Record-breaking 99 degrees Thursday; Cold front delivers 80s Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — After back-to-back 100-degree days, we’ll once again flirt with 100 degrees on Thursday across the Front Range. The record high today is 98 set in 2012. We are also including a 10% chance of dry, gusty afternoon t-storms.

The normal high right now in Denver is 83.

The mountains stay hot and dry again today with a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

A cold front races in on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. High temperatures drop 10 degrees to 89 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

Saturday-Sunday look similar with highs around 90 and isolated afternoon t-storms.

Another cold front hits on Monday dropping highs into the 70s! 30% chance of afternoon t-storms.