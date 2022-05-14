DENVER (KDVR) — Skies remain mostly clear Saturday across Denver with mild lows near 50 degrees. Sunshine is back for Sunday with comfortable highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be light through the afternoon at 5-10 mph out of the east-northeast.

Monday is even warmer with highs near 15 degrees above average. Mostly sunny skies help temperatures warm into the middle 80s. The above-average conditions stick around into Tuesday with a stronger wind. Tuesday has a few extra clouds with the small chance for a late-day shower.

Wednesday has highs in the lower 80s and plenty of sunshine. All of the sunshine allows for some late-day storm chances, especially stretching out into the Eastern Plains. Winds increase through Thursday afternoon with highs nearing the 90-degree mark.

Friday will add clouds early and moisture moves into the northern mountains. Rain showers are possible later in the day for the metro area with snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s with stronger winds.

Saturday has a big drop in temperatures as highs struggle to get out of the lower 60s, keeping up 10 degrees below average. Clouds linger for the start of the weekend with the chance for a shower.