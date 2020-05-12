Rain to return followed by summer-like heat

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver area gets to enjoy another dry and warm day on Wednesday. It will be a little breezy in the afternoon with highs reaching the mid- to upper 70s again.

We will cool back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees from Thursday through Saturday as afternoon showers and thunderstorms return to the area. These storms will be scattered, meaning not everyone gets the rain.

The best day for showers is on Friday.

The forecast is looking dry starting on Sunday and lasting until the end of next week. It will also be turning hot with daytime highs each afternoon reaching the low to mid-80s. It’s possible by the middle of the week some communities could get close to 90 degrees!