Rain to dampen Memorial Day weekend plans in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have a few showers and isolated thunderstorms possible each afternoon across the Front Range and metro Denver through the end of the week. Most places will not see rain, but you may get some gusty wind at times with passing clouds.

A slow-moving storm system will roll across Colorado from late Saturday through Monday. It will generate more storms with possible heavy rain in spots late on Saturday.

Additional rain showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible again on Sunday. The best chance for widespread rain will be from Sunday night into early Memorial Day. Temperatures will be in the cooler low 60s both days. A few communities may not get out of the 50s on Monday. We will have showers still possible by late on your holiday. So, make plans to take any outdoors activities indoors.

There will still be scattered storms possible on Tuesday, but with much less coverage. A drying trend will arrive for the rest of next week allowing temperatures to return to the 70s.