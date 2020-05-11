Rain, thunderstorms to slowly end Monday night, fog to form overnight

DENVER (KDVR) — Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will slowly end late Monday night. We are expecting fog to form overnight and last until late Tuesday morning.

Temperatures overnight will be in the 30s with some areas getting close to freezing temps. So, once again, you will want to protect those sensitive plants.

Denver will be able to enjoy a couple of warm days in the 70s with partly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances return for Thursday through Saturday with the highest chance for showers and thunderstorms arriving on Friday. We will be in the 60s all three days.

It looks like a little summer heat is on the way for Sunday and early next week with highs expected to reach the low 80s.