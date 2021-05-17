Rain, thunderstorm chances Monday and Tuesday; Warmer and drier later this week

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 50-60% chance for rain and thunderstorms today across Denver and the Front Range. Timing: a few sprinkles this morning with the best chances this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

The mountains can expect a 60% chance of rain and t-storms. The high peaks can expect snow. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

The chance of rain lingers into Tuesday and then decreases across the board.

Total rainfall between Monday and Tuesday could be 0.2″ to 0.5″ in Denver and across the Front Range.

It will turn drier and warmer Wednesday-Sunday. Front Range highs reach the 70s and low 80s.