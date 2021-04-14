Rain, snow Wednesday; 2-6 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 30% chance of rain and snow showers on Wednesday across the Front Range. Highs in the mid-40s.

The mountains can expect lingering snow showers today with an additional 1-2 inches on the higher peaks.

The main storm system arrives Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Rain initially in Denver around 4 p.m. changes to a mix then snow by Thursday at 6 p.m. It will be all snow west into the Foothills and mountains.

Two to six inches total in Denver, Loveland, and Fort Collins. 4-8 inches in Boulder and Foothills. 4-12 inches in the mountains, Divide, and Ski Areas.

Turning drier on Saturday-Sunday.

Another cold front hits Monday night into Tuesday with snow for Denver and the Front Range.