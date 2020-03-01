Rain, snow showers to end weekend

A cold front is set to move through the region on Sunday, bringing in cooler temperatures and the chance for some snow across Colorado. Snow will start in the high country this morning, but won’t increase in the metro area and across eastern Colorado until the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will hit the low 50s this afternoon before the front moves in, leading to rain showers to start. As temperatures drop, expect a transition from rain to snow by the evening hours. Snow will be heavy at times overnight, lingering into the Monday morning hours.

Totals will range from 1-4″ for the metro area, with 0-2″ for the eastern plains. Meanwhile in the mountains, expect snow to continue into the evening hours on Monday, with a general 3-8″ across the central and northern mountains.

Expect sunshine to return by Monday afternoon with temps returning to the 40s. The rest of the work week will remain quiet with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will remain above average for the remainder of the work week, making it into the 50s and 60s through Saturday.