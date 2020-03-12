Rain, snow possible with 2 storms heading toward Denver area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Two systems heading toward Denver will bring rain and snow to the area.

The first system arrives in Denver early on Friday as heavy, wet snow. It will mix with rain around midday as the temperatures warm above freezing. It will end as just rain.

Slushy, grassy accumulation of less than an inch is possible. Roads should remain wet.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the mild middle and upper 50s. Expect passing clouds and some wind at times.

The next storm system arrives late on Monday into Tuesday. This storm also looks warm so we are predicting another rain-and-snow mix with little to any accumulation for metro Denver.

Temperatures look to warm back into the 60s with just a few rain showers possible on Thursday.