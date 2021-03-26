Rain/snow mix Friday; Drier and 60s this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — A minor storm system will track through New Mexico today and spread light rain/snow across Denver and the Front Range. 50% chance. Highs in the 40s.

The mountains can expect on/off snow showers. 2-6 inches of accumulation. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 57 degrees.

Turning drier on Saturday across the board. Mountain highs in the 30s. Front Range highs in the 50s.

Sunday and Monday look sunny with 60s and even 70 degrees possible.

March ends with a cold front on Tuesday and a possible rain/snow mix.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Saturday.

