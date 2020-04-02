Rain, snow and chilly temps return to Denver Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- A cold front arrives later Wednesday night in metro Denver. We are expecting low clouds and some drizzle, especially after midnight.

It will be noticeably cooler on Thursday with temperatures down about 20-30 degrees.

There will be rain showers possible by the early afternoon, followed by a quick rain/snow mix and then all snow by the evening.

We are still forecasting accumulation of an inch or two for the metro, mainly on grassy areas.

The snow will end early on Friday and some sunshine will return, melting away all the snow. However, it will be another cool day with highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will warm back to the the 60s over the weekend. That warming trend will continue into early next week with highs approaching 70 degrees.