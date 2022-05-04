DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of rain will make its way through the Front Range Wednesday night. Thursday will be dry and warmer with a high in the upper 60s.

Rain showers will develop on the Front Range late Wednesday night and will clear by Thursday morning. Some places like the Palmer Divide and foothills could see snow mixing in during the overnight hours.

Dry weather will return Thursday and stay through the weekend.

High temperatures will hit the 80s on Friday and Saturday, running about 10 degrees above average. Mother’s Day will be mild and dry with partly cloudy skies.

Wind will pick up on Monday and Tuesday with dry weather lasting into next week.