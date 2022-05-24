DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a 60% chance of rain showers in Denver on Tuesday with highs in the 50s. The normal high right now in Denver is 75 degrees.

The high Foothills and Continental Divide will get 1-4 inches of snow accumulation on Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Expect less snow west of the divide.

Forecast snow totals by 5 a.m. Wednesday

It will be drier on Wednesday across the state. It will also be warmer with Front Range highs near 70 degrees.

Expect dry, warm conditions Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 80s.

After that, expect afternoon 20-30% thunderstorm chances Sunday through Wednesday of next week.